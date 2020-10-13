UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Five For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered weapons from their possession, said police spokesman.

He informed that Airport, Pirwadhai, Rattaamral and Kotli Sattian police on the directive of Rawalpindi City Police Officer (CPO), launched crackdown and arrested five persons namely Mohib ur Rehman, Muhammad Aziz, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Sarjeel and Siraj ul Haq and recovered five illegal 30 bore pistols and huge quantity of rounds of different bores from their possession.

He said that the police were conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He said, the police would continue their operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders.

