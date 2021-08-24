UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, ammunition and 220 grams charras from their possession, said police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Airport, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police held Sarfraz, Irfan Younas, Sohail and Waqar Haider and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police rounded up an accused namely Khurram Shahzad for possessing 220 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Criminals All From Airport

Recent Stories

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

13 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

51 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

56 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

1 hour ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.