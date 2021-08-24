Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, ammunition and 220 grams charras from their possession, said police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that Airport, Rawat and Kalar Syedan police held Sarfraz, Irfan Younas, Sohail and Waqar Haider and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad police rounded up an accused namely Khurram Shahzad for possessing 220 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.