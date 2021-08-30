Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered two 30 bore pistols, a 223 bore rifle, ammunition and drugs from their possession, said police spokesman on Monday.

He informed that Wah Cantt, Sadiqabad, Westridge and Saddar Wah Police held Khursheed, Mursaleen Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Hamza Ibrar, and Iftikhar and recovered two pistols 30 bore, a 223 bore rifle, 86 rounds of 30 bore and 250 grams charras from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said that the police were conducting operations against criminals on regular basis without any discrimination.