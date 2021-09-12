Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drug

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up five persons from different areas and recovered 160 grams charras, 10 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

The police spokesman on Sunday informed that Westridge police held Salahuddin and recovered 160 grams charras.

Gunjmandi police rounded up, Asad Ali and Muhammad Ijaz for having 10 liters liquor.

Waris Khan police arrested Muhammad Usman and recovered a 30 bore pistol while Airport police netted Shafiq Hussain for possessing a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.