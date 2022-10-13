Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi, Dhamial, Chontra, Patriata and Westridge police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up Javed, Arif, Arslan, Naqash and Muhammad Abbas and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.