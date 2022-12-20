Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police held Nawab and Yaqoob for having two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

Airport police arrested Sajjad on recovery of a 30-bore pistol and ammunition while Gujar Khan police rounded up two namely Abdullah and Sher Muhammad and recovered two 30-bore pistols and ammunition.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.