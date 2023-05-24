Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The district police in their ongoing operations against illegal weapons managed to net five accused and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan and Kalar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up five accused namely Zulqarnain, Bilal, Hassan, Zulqarnain, and Qasier and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.