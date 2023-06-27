Open Menu

Police Arrest Five For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Amir Khan Niazi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, City, Wah Cantt and Saddar Wah police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested five namely Qaiser, Qasim, Akram, Sami and Moaz and recovered five 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

The SSP said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

