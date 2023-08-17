Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Race Course, Morgah, Saddar Baroni and Kahuta police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested five namely Nazik Hussain, Usama Butt, Muhammad Kashif, Sajid Hussain and Muhammad Naveed and recovered four 30 bore pistols, a 7mm rifle and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Divisional Superintendents of Police said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Meanwhile, Race Course and Taxila police conducted raids and rounded up two namely Mashal Khan and Badshah Gul for running illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

The spokesman informed that Race Course police arrested a thief namely Muzamil and recovered Rs 250,000 cash and stolen items from his possession.