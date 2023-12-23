Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) District police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah, New Town, Morgah, and Rawat police conducted raids and rounded up Arslan, Sher Zaman, Waheed, Asher and Imran and recovered five 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.