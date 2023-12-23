Open Menu

Police Arrest Five For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Police arrest five for possessing illegal weapons

District police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) District police on the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted five accused for possessing weapons, ammunition and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah, New Town, Morgah, and Rawat police conducted raids and rounded up Arslan, Sher Zaman, Waheed, Asher and Imran and recovered five 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

The SSP said that strict action by the law was being taken against the lawbreakers and operations against aerial firing and illegal weapon holders would continue.

Related Topics

Firing Police Arslan Rawalpindi Saddar From Weapon

Recent Stories

3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying ..

3 martyred in custody, 12 brutally tortured lying in hospitals: Mehbooba Mufti

4 minutes ago
 'Latest technology may help increase cotton produc ..

'Latest technology may help increase cotton production'

4 minutes ago
 Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pa ..

Citizens of all faiths enjoying equal rights in Pakistan: PM

4 minutes ago
 Quality education played pivotal role in country's ..

Quality education played pivotal role in country's progress: Governor

4 minutes ago
 SCCI, Excise Office Islamabad launches vehicle ver ..

SCCI, Excise Office Islamabad launches vehicle verification process

3 hours ago
 Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur from January ..

Anti-polio drive starts in Bahawalpur from January 8

3 hours ago
Dr Asif Kareem appointed as new Dean of AMC

Dr Asif Kareem appointed as new Dean of AMC

3 hours ago
 Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali

3 hours ago
 Anti-polio drive to begin in DG Khan from Jan 8

Anti-polio drive to begin in DG Khan from Jan 8

3 hours ago
 15 suffer burn injuries in Quetta

15 suffer burn injuries in Quetta

3 hours ago
 850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Isla ..

850 degrees, medals awarded among students in Islamia College University

3 hours ago
 RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

RPO for issuing driving licenses to maximum people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan