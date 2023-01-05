Police arrest five gamblers in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday arrested five gamblers allegedly involved in gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs 61,070 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Faizan, Irfan, Muhammad Ali, Tayyab, and Zeeshan.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation was underway, he added.