Police Arrest Five Gamblers In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Police arrest five gamblers in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday arrested five gamblers allegedly involved in gambling on cock fight and recovered Rs 61,070 cash stake money, four mobile phones and other items from their possession

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested five gamblers namely Faizan, Irfan, Muhammad Ali, Tayyab, and Zeeshan.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and further investigation was underway, he added.

