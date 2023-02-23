UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five Gamblers In Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi District Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs.12,520 as stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possessions here on Thursday, a police spokesman said

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Intazar, Jawad, Bilal, Arsland and Shahid who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation was under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling was the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

