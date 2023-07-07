Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 10,320 Stake Money

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,320 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 10,320 stake money, five mobile phones, and other valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers named Imran, Bashir, Nadeem, Ali Ahmed, and Abdul Rehman, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

