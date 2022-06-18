UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 10,450 Stake Money

Rawalpindi district Police have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 10,450 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Saturday, a police spokesman said

He informed that Rattaamral police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Ali, Mithu, Hanif, Amir Bakhsh and Qasim.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Babar Javed Joia said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

