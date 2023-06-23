Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 10,500 stake money, four mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Taxila police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Meharban, Sajid, Nisar, Adnan and Arif who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.