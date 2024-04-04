Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 10,800 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 10,800 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 10,800 stake money, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Nasir, Ghaffar, Zeeshan, Amjad and Rashid, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered Rs 10,800, five mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

