UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 12,230 Stake Money

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 12,230 stake money, five mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Friday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Khalid, Shahid, Malik Arab, Masood and Adil who were allegedly involved in betting over quail fights.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

