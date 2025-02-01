Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 16200 Stake Money
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 16200 stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that Waris Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Rashid, Nazir, Saif, Murad and Naveed, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.
Police recovered Rs 16200, three mobile phones, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Muhammad Haseeb Raja said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
