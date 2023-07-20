Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 19,600 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 19,600 stake money, four mobile phones, and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Soba Khan, Riaz, Ashfaq, Zahoor and Shahid, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.