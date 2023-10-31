Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 4020 Stake Money, Three Motorcycles

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 4020 stake money, two mobile phones, three motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Tahir, Rambo, Badshah, Rana and Pervaiz, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing doli dana.

Police recovered Rs 4020, two mobile phones, three motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

