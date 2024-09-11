Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 61,450 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 61,450 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 61,450 stake money, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Shahid, Abid, Amir Khan, Akram, and Safeer, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered Rs 61,450, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Nasir Money From

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

2 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

4 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

7 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

17 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

20 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

22 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

23 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

23 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan