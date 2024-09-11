Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 61,450 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 61,450 stake money, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Civil Lines police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Shahid, Abid, Amir Khan, Akram, and Safeer, who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered Rs 61,450, four mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Nasir Nawaz said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.