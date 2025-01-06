Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 8500 Stake Money
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 8500 stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Israr, Yasir, Fayyaz, Ghazanfar and Babar, who were allegedly involved in betting.
Police recovered Rs 8500, three mobile phones, and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA discards 1,100 gutka sachets2 minutes ago
-
Magical moments for children at Alhamra Cultural Complex2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 8500 stake money2 minutes ago
-
Minister opens solid waste management service in Khairpur Tamewali2 minutes ago
-
VC SALU visits classes, interacts with new batch of students12 minutes ago
-
Bus overturns due to over-speeding, 5 dead12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in Tank's bazaar12 minutes ago
-
Bhutto's 97th birth anniversary celebrated in Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam University delegation visits Senate42 minutes ago
-
Rain and snowfall grip Hazara division, intensifying cold wave42 minutes ago
-
Agricultural University Dera gets one more bus42 minutes ago