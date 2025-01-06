Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 8500 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 8500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 8500 stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Gujar Khan police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Israr, Yasir, Fayyaz, Ghazanfar and Babar, who were allegedly involved in betting.

Police recovered Rs 8500, three mobile phones, and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

