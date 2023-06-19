UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs 9250 Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 9250 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 9250 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Airport police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Ayaz, Aqib, Bilal, Umar and Adil who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 9250 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the police party and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money From Airport

Recent Stories

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

52 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

1 hour ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

2 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

3 hours ago
 PM addresses PPPâ€™s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPPâ€™s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.