Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 9250 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested nine gamblers and recovered Rs 9250 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that Airport police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Ayaz, Aqib, Bilal, Umar and Adil who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 9250 cash stake money, three mobile phones and other items from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the police party and said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.