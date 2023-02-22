UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Five Gamblers; Recover Rs16,500 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs16,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs16,500 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Rehmat, Saeed, Azam Khan, Tariq Mehmood and Khalid who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Money From

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

26 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

41 minutes ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

1 hour ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.