Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs16,500 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs16,500 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that New Town police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Rehmat, Saeed, Azam Khan, Tariq Mehmood and Khalid who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said that gambling is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.