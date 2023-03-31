Police arrest five gamblers with Rs 71,850 stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The district Police arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 71,850 stake money, three mobile phones and valuables from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Kahuta police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers namely Muhammad Rakif, Nazim, Sarfraz, Inam and Zaghum who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan directed the police officers to accelerate their ongoing operations against the lawbreakers.