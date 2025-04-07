Police arrest five gamblers,recover stake money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money and playing cards from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

The Phuleli police conducted a raid and arrested five accused Shamasuddin,Farman, Ghulam Qadir, Hyder Ali and Muhammad Bilal who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against the suspects under gambling act, while further investigation is underway.

APP/nsm