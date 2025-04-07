Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Gamblers,recover Stake Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Police arrest five gamblers,recover stake money

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money and playing cards from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday.

The Phuleli police conducted a raid and arrested five accused Shamasuddin,Farman, Ghulam Qadir, Hyder Ali and Muhammad Bilal who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

A case has been registered against the suspects under gambling act, while further investigation is underway.

APP/nsm

Recent Stories

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Mark ..

MoHRE launches 3rd edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

58 seconds ago
 Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property right ..

Enhancing knowledge of intellectual property rights protects your ideas and refi ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

25 minutes ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

37 minutes ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

47 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

2 hours ago
UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

2 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

3 hours ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

3 hours ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

3 hours ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan