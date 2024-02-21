Police arrest five kite makers, sellers with a large number of kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest five kite makers and sellers on recovery of a large number of kites, string rolls and kites making material, said a police spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed, Waris Khan Police conducted a raid and arrested five accused namely Semab alias Mani King, Shahzaib, Ibrahim,Numan and Zubair and recovered a large number of kites and kites making material from their possession.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Faisal Saleem said the operation against the rules violators would continue without any discrimination.

The spokesman said that the Divisional Superintendents of Police had directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators and they would be sent behind the bars.