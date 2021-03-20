Police arrest five lawbreakers in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Police in its ongoing drive against lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested five including three for aerial firing, a drug peddler and a bootlegger besides recovering weapons, over 1130 grams charras and 25 liters liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Pirwadhai police arrested a drug peddler namely Kamran Khan besides recovering 1130 grams charras from his possession.

In another raid, R.A.Bazar police held Khalid Masih and seized 25 liters liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, police also conducted raids and rounded up three allegedly involved in aerial firing.

The spokesman informed that Kahuta, Pirwadhai and New Town police in their raids managed to net Faizan Tariq, Naimatullah and Israr Ahmed who were involved in aerial firing and uploading the videos on social media.

Police also recovered a 30 bore pistol and a Kalashnikov from their possession, he added.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Divisional Superintendents of Police (SP) appreciated performance of police teams and directed to continue raids against the lawbreakers.