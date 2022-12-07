Police arrest five over arms brandishing

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Bhana Mari police here on Wednesday arrested five suspects over display of arms and recovered a huge cache of ammunition from them.

In a statement issued by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), the Bhana Mari police in an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements arrested five persons involved in arms brandishing.

Around 18 pistols, four rifles, three MPV rifles and hundreds of cartridges of different bore were recovered. The accused arrested were identified as Aadil, Mohsin, Rehmat Shah, Junaid, Ilyas and Mohammad Bilal, belonging to different areas of the city.