Police Arrest Five POs Wanted In Different Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 01:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He said Kalar Syedan and Naseerabad police managed to arrest three accused namely Tahir Murtaza, Tahseen and Nusrat, wanted in different cases.

Police rounded up Masood ur Rehman and Mohsin, two POs wanted in cases registered in Taxila and Morgah police stations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

