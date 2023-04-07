Close
Police Arrest Five POs Wanted In Different Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He said Taxila and Wah Cantt police managed to arrest two accused namely Ali Haider and Usman, wanted in different cases.

Police rounded up Karwaan, Shah Zaib and a female accused namely Khairunnisa wanted in different cases registered in Naseerabad, Gungmandi and woman police stations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

