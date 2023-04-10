Close
Police Arrest Five POs Wanted In Different Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Police arrest five POs wanted in different cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Police have arrested five Proclaimed Offenders (POs) wanted in different cases, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He said Saddar Wah and Naseerabad police managed to arrest four accused namely Zubair, Jahangir, Ghulam Rasool and Husnain, wanted in different cases.

Police in an operation rounded up a PO namely Amjad wanted in a case registered in Rattaamral police station. He said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers, adding, the operations would continue and all the POs would be sent behind the bars.

The SSP Operations, Rawalpindi Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi directed the police officers to accelerate the ongoing operations against POs and most wanted criminals, he added.

