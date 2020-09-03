UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Five Suspected Dacoits After Encounter

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Police arrest five suspected dacoits after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Saddar Baroni Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five suspected dacoits including their ring leader during an encounter.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police intercepted a suspected vehicle and motorcycle near 'Shagaf Pulli' in the area of 'Ranial,' but the suspected dacoits opened fire on the police party and managed to escape from the scene towards Chakri Road.

A police mobile chased and intercepted them near Kohala, but the accused again opened firing at police.

As a result, in cross firing, three suspected dacoits received bullet injuries who were shifted to hospital.

Police party also managed to net their two other accomplices.

Police recovered weapons and other items from their possession and impounded a car and motorcycle being used by them.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar, Zia ud Din and SHO Saddar Baroni reached the spot after receiving information about police encounter.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate reaction of police party and appreciated performance of SP Saddar and Saddar Baroni police.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Mobile Road Vehicle Car Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

PCB announces schedule of remaining matches of PSL ..

52 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif will be held responsible if Nawaz S ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces match officials’ panels

1 hour ago

Priority Positions of Turkmenistan at the 75th ses ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Czech Foreign Ministers review coronavirus de ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Portugal discuss bilateral ties

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.