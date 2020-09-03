Police arrest five suspected dacoits after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Saddar Baroni Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five suspected dacoits including their ring leader during an encounter.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police intercepted a suspected vehicle and motorcycle near 'Shagaf Pulli' in the area of 'Ranial,' but the suspected dacoits opened fire on the police party and managed to escape from the scene towards Chakri Road.

A police mobile chased and intercepted them near Kohala, but the accused again opened firing at police.

As a result, in cross firing, three suspected dacoits received bullet injuries who were shifted to hospital.

Police party also managed to net their two other accomplices.

Police recovered weapons and other items from their possession and impounded a car and motorcycle being used by them.

Superintendent Police (SP) Saddar, Zia ud Din and SHO Saddar Baroni reached the spot after receiving information about police encounter.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated immediate reaction of police party and appreciated performance of SP Saddar and Saddar Baroni police.