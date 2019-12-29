UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Five Suspects

Sun 29th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Police arrest five suspects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The police have arrested five suspects and recovered liquor, hashish and weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here on Sunday a police party arrested a liquor seller and recovered 50 liters of liquor from his possession.

In another police action, two drug pushers were taken into custody and 1585 grams of hashish was recovered from their possession.

A patrolling police party arrested two accused and recovered two pistols and three rounds from their possession. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

