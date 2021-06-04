UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Five Suspects Illegally Using Brand Name Of Famous Bakery

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:54 PM

Police arrest five suspects illegally using brand name of famous bakery

Acting on the complaint of the famous Bombay Bakery that some bakers were illegally using its brand name and products, the Cant. police arrested five suspects in connection with complaint

The police spokesman informed here Friday that owner of the bakery had complained to SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh that some bakers were unlawfully using the bakery's name and selling their products in the same packaging of their bakery.

After the complaint the SSP tasked SHO Cant. police station Aijaz Lakho to trace and arrest those suspects.

The spokesman told that the police raided a general store at a petrol pump in Ghareebabad area and recovered 600 boxes of cakes and 180 shopping bags that were packed in the Bombay Bakery's style.

According to the spokesman, the arrested suspects confessed during initial interrogation that they had been selling copies of the bakery's cake has been in the same packaging for some time.

The spokesman identified the suspects as Nadir, Feroze, Salman, Bilal and Abdul Moiz. Separately, the Pinyari police station arrested the owner of a biscuits factory for allowing the arrangement of a wedding ceremony on the factory's roof.

The owner Laiq Ahmed Qureshi was also later booked in a FIR under sections 269 and 341 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

