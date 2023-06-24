Police arrest five suspects in brutal murder case of minor girl

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested five suspects in the brutal rape and murder case of a minor girl, whose body was found hanging from a tree in village Qaim Babbur in Hyderabad taluka on June 21.

A police officer, who is part of the special investigation team led by ASP Aleena Rajpar, told here on Saturday that two of the arrested suspects, identified as the landlord Zulfiqar Dahot and Zahid Khaskheli, were also among those arrested.

He said the police had sent the DNA samples of the arrested suspects and accused for the lab test.

The officer expressed hope that the culprits involved in the rape and murder of 13 to 14 years old Nisha Kolhi would be brought to the book.

Meanwhile, the Husri police station registered an FIR of the incident on Friday night on the complaint of Walji Kolhi, father.

The complainant accused Dahot, Khaskheli and Omar Pathan in addition to the unidentified accused in the FIR.

Kolhi, who works for Dahot, alleged that Dahot only discouraged them from taking the dead body to the hospital, he also frightened them about the consequences if they informed the police about the incident.