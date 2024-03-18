Open Menu

Police Arrest Five Suspects Of Two Robbery Groups

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police arrest five suspects of two robbery groups

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District police arrested five suspects of two gangs involved in theft and robbery in several areas of the city.

According to a police spokesman, the stolen amount of Rs.10,000.00 rupees, the motorcycle and weapons used in the incidents were recovered from the accused Kamran, Abbas and Shahab in the Pirwadhai area.

In another police raid, a two member gang of robbers was arrested in Dhamial area during which motorcycle and ammunition were recovered from the accused, identified as Taif and Irfan.

Spokesman said that the accused would be shifted to the jail for the identification parade, after which more recovery would be done.

Related Topics

Police Jail Robbery From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

37 minutes ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

1 hour ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

3 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan