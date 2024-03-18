Police arrest five suspects of two robbery groups

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) District police arrested five suspects of two gangs involved in theft and robbery in several areas of the city.

According to a police spokesman, the stolen amount of Rs.10,000.00 rupees, the motorcycle and weapons used in the incidents were recovered from the accused Kamran, Abbas and Shahab in the Pirwadhai area.

In another police raid, a two member gang of robbers was arrested in Dhamial area during which motorcycle and ammunition were recovered from the accused, identified as Taif and Irfan.

Spokesman said that the accused would be shifted to the jail for the identification parade, after which more recovery would be done.