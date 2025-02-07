Police arrest five suspects, recover illegal weapons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The police in different operations have arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapon from their possessions.

The police spokesperson said that the police teams arrested the persons in Shahkot and Ghazi Abad areas and recovered a gun, four pistols and 40 cartridges form them.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

