Police arrest foreign national involved in street crimes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Mominabad police station of district West on Thursday arrested an Afghan national, Sher Hasan, for his involvement in street crimes, according to SSP West.

The arrest took place during an operation in Sector 4F, Bijli Nagar, where the police recovered an illegal firearm with ammunition, a snatched mobile phone, and cash from the accused.

The suspect has been charged under the Sindh Arms Act and handed over to investigation authorities for further questioning.