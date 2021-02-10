Police arrest four accused, recover goats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police in its continued crackdown against absconders, proclaimed offenders and thieves on Wednesday arrested four accused and recovered 12 goats from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi ,SHO Nangarparkar on a tip-off arrested two accused Dilawar s/o Gohraam Khan Khoso and Mir Khan.

Cases were already registered against the accused in the Nangarparkar Police station.

Meanwhile SHO Vijoto arrested two thieves identified as Ramzan Chandio and Misri Chandio and recovered 12 goats from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused.