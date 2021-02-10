UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four Accused, Recover Goats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Police arrest four accused, recover goats

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The district police in its continued crackdown against absconders, proclaimed offenders and thieves on Wednesday arrested four accused and recovered 12 goats from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi ,SHO Nangarparkar on a tip-off arrested two accused Dilawar s/o Gohraam Khan Khoso and Mir Khan.

Cases were already registered against the accused in the Nangarparkar Police station.

Meanwhile SHO Vijoto arrested two thieves identified as Ramzan Chandio and Misri Chandio and recovered 12 goats from their possession.

The police registered cases against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

4 minutes ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

13 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

46 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

59 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.