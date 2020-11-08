Police arrest four accused, weapon,explosive recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four accused and seized weapons and a Motorcycle from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon SHO Khan police station carrying out a raid in Saakoo and marri mori near Magsi chowk arrested two accused Cheeno Kolhi and Rahim Ali alias Dilber Shar and recovered two pistols , 7 round and a Motorcycles.

Meanwhile SHO Gharibabad Police station during snap checking on NK Umerkot road held two suspects Suresh Bheel and Haresh Gauswami and seized 28 packets of firework, explosives and impounded a van from their possession. Police have registered case against accused.