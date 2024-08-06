Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Alleged Kidnappers; Recover Baby Boy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 09:01 PM

Local police arrested four alleged kidnappers on Tuesday and recovered an over one month old infant they had allegedly kidnapped two days back from Arif Abad area of Multan

Muhammad Ashraf had informed police on Aug 4, 2024 that his wife had gone to buy Roti from a nearby hotel but when she returned she found her one and half month old baby boy Faizaan missing from home in Arif Abad, Mumtazabad police area.

The police had registered an FIR and City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali deputed teams led by SSP Operations Arsalan Zahid and SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashraf for recovery of the baby boy.

Technically it was a planted criminal activity and utilizing all resources and modern techniques, police arrested a suspect Qurban Ali who confessed to his involvement and led to arrest of a couple Babar Masih, and his wife Saima. The couple led them to Saima's maternal uncle Abid Masih who had bought the baby boy after paying Rs 200,000.

CPO Sadiq Ali gave away cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the police officials who carried out the operations including SP cantonment division Javed Tahir Majeed, DSP Syed Azhar Raza Gilani, SHO Mumtazabad Nadeem Safdar and other team members.

