Police Arrest Four Bike Lifters With Three Stolen Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Police in an action against bike lifters managed to arrest four accused, members of two gangs and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police netted two bike lifters namely Asad and Zaki and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
In another raid, Kahuta police rounded up Nasir and Faizan and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Divisional Superintendent of Police directed police to accelerate ongoing operations against car and bike lifters.
