UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Bootlegger

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Police arrest four bootlegger

Islamabad police on Friday arrested four persons including a notorious drug-seller Malik Saghir Javed during ongoing crackdown against the outlaws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Friday arrested four persons including a notorious drug-seller Malik Saghir Javed during ongoing crackdown against the outlaws.

The police, on a tip of raided at different locations in the city and arrested Malik Saghir Javed, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ejaz and Muhammad Fayyaz.

According to the details, the police intercepted the vehicle of Malik Saghir Javed and recovered 1180 gm charas, 110 gm ice, and 49 bottles of imported liquor from the vehicle. It may be mention here that Javed was a notorious drug supplier who has been booked at Shalimar and Kohsar police stations in 20 cases of liquor selling.

Meanwhile, the police intercepted a passerby on suspicion and recovered 1045gms charas from his possession at sector F-11 service road.

The accused was later identified as Muhammad Ejaz. He has already been booked in four such cases at Shalimar police station. The police later recovered 20 litres of liquor from the accused.

The IGP has appreciated the police performance. He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation "he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Road Vehicle Young May From General Motors

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court restores DG Auqaf Punjab in grad ..

Lahore High Court restores DG Auqaf Punjab in grade-20

51 seconds ago
 N. Korea Missile Launch Does Not Pose Threat to US ..

N. Korea Missile Launch Does Not Pose Threat to US Personnel - Indo-Pacific Comm ..

52 seconds ago
 Ehsaas bazaar inaugurated in Faisalabad

Ehsaas bazaar inaugurated in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Ukraine proposes three-way summit with Biden and P ..

Ukraine proposes three-way summit with Biden and Putin

55 seconds ago
 German Health Minister Sees No Reasons to Ease COV ..

German Health Minister Sees No Reasons to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Yet

57 seconds ago
 Biden Administration to Spend $27Bln on Repairing ..

Biden Administration to Spend $27Bln on Repairing 15,000 Bridges - Transportatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.