Police arrest four bootleggers, 520 liter liquor seized in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested four bootleggers in a successful operation against liquor and narcotics. According to police spokesman, in a continuous drive against drug dealers police teams of various police stations have raided under their jurisdiction and arrested four accused and recovered 520 liter of prepared liquor from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Arshad, Shoukat, Ameer Hamza and Nasrullah Khan. Police have registered separate cases against them.