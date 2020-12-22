Police arrest four car-lifters, recover nine vehicles

Capital city police in a crackdown against car stealer gangs arrested four alleged members of a car lifter gang in separate actions and recovered nine stolen vehicles including cars and a carry van

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Capital city police in a crackdown against car stealer gangs arrested four alleged members of a car lifter gang in separate actions and recovered nine stolen vehicles including cars and a carry van.

Acting on public complaints, CCPO Abbas Ahsan constituted a team led by SSP Operation Mansoor Aman to take action against car thieves.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell arrested four accused including Ali Raza, Mukhtiar, Wali Mohammad, and Naeem Shah and recovered nine different models vehicles.

All the accused have been presented before the court and were sent to jail under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Mardan Police have claimed to have arrested an accused Mohammad Shafiq and recovered 25 fake stamps of different government's departments, eight fake registration dossiers of vehicles, two fake arm's licenses and two fake permits. A case has been registered and investigation is under process.