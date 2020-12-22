UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four Car-lifters, Recover Nine Vehicles

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Police arrest four car-lifters, recover nine vehicles

Capital city police in a crackdown against car stealer gangs arrested four alleged members of a car lifter gang in separate actions and recovered nine stolen vehicles including cars and a carry van

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Capital city police in a crackdown against car stealer gangs arrested four alleged members of a car lifter gang in separate actions and recovered nine stolen vehicles including cars and a carry van.

Acting on public complaints, CCPO Abbas Ahsan constituted a team led by SSP Operation Mansoor Aman to take action against car thieves.

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell arrested four accused including Ali Raza, Mukhtiar, Wali Mohammad, and Naeem Shah and recovered nine different models vehicles.

All the accused have been presented before the court and were sent to jail under relevant laws.

Meanwhile, Mardan Police have claimed to have arrested an accused Mohammad Shafiq and recovered 25 fake stamps of different government's departments, eight fake registration dossiers of vehicles, two fake arm's licenses and two fake permits. A case has been registered and investigation is under process.

Related Topics

Police Jail Vehicles Car Mardan Van Government ACLC Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

RPO for enhanced patrolling around churches for se ..

1 minute ago

Attack on UN vehicle by Indian army along with LoC ..

26 minutes ago

Two of a family killed during dacoity

1 minute ago

Bulgaria reports 1,277 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Kyrgyzstan urges public to avoid mass New Year cel ..

1 minute ago

Pesco announces power suspension schedule for main ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.