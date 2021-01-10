Police arrest four criminals

TANK, Jan 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) ::District police during crackdown on outlaws and criminals Sunday arrested two Proclaimed Offenders and same number of out laws.

The Spokesperson of police said that under the supervision of DSP Rural Circle Rokhan Zeb the SHO Gomal Police Station Anwar Khan Khattak on a tip off arrested two POs identified as Noor Muhammad and Humayoon residents of Kot Azam.

The police also arrested two out laws and recovered 95 gram hashish from their possession.