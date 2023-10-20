Police arrest four dacoits; recover Rs 656,000, two motorcycles, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Gungmandi police while conducting an operation managed to net four dacoits, members of Bacha Khan gang and recovered Rs 656,000 cash, weapons, two motorcycles, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi Police arrested four members of Bacha Khan dacoit gang namely Bacha Khan, ringleader, Kamran Khan, Numan Ameen and Adil, who were allegedly involved in various dacoity and robbery

cases.

He informed that Gungmandi police team on the directives of SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were involved in various cases.