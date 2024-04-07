Open Menu

Police Arrest Four Dangerous Dacoits, Seize Valuables

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Khanewal police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four dangerous dacoits of Asadi gang and recovered valuables from their possession.

According to official sources, working on tip-off, SHO Faizan Qayyum (Haveeli Koranga) along with police team raided at scattered places and managed to arrest the dangerous dacoits of Asadi gang.

The gang was symbol of terror in the area.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Asad alias Asadi Peeroana, Zaigham alias Bhola, Danish alias Dani and Aqeel Haider alias Shani, all resident of Qatalpur.

The police team also recovered valuables worth Rs 362,000 from their possession.

The local people hailed the performance of the police.

