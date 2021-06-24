Police arrest four drug peddler, mainpuri recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Abdul Salaam Shaikh SHO Naseem Nagar police station Ziyad Ali Noonari with his team conducted a raid near Sehrish Nagar Railway crossing and arrested four suspects identified as Altaf Abro, Sadaam Abro, Nadeem Abro and Abdul Sattar Amani and recovered 1800 packets of health hazardous mainpuri from their possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under the control of narcotics substance act 2019.