UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Four Drug Peddler, Mainpuri Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:07 AM

Police arrest four drug peddler, mainpuri recovered

Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested four drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Abdul Salaam Shaikh SHO Naseem Nagar police station Ziyad Ali Noonari with his team conducted a raid near Sehrish Nagar Railway crossing and arrested four suspects identified as Altaf Abro, Sadaam Abro, Nadeem Abro and Abdul Sattar Amani and recovered 1800 packets of health hazardous mainpuri from their possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under the control of narcotics substance act 2019.

Related Topics

Police Police Station 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns attempting targeting of Southern Regi ..

1 hour ago

Political dialogue only viable solution to Libyan ..

1 hour ago

Being GoH at SIBF is highly significant for Spain: ..

2 hours ago

Harris to Visit US Border With Mexico on Friday - ..

2 seconds ago

Blinken Urges Germany to Reduce Risks Posed by Nor ..

4 seconds ago

Masterminds, facilitators of Johar Town blast can ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.